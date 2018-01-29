Anushka Sharma picks up the needle to prepare for Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma posts her picture from the sets of Sui Dhaaga. Anushka Sharma posts her picture from the sets of Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan ended 2017 on an exciting note. They had announced their next project Sui Dhaaga, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which would see Varun and Anushka sharing screen space for the first time. While we had seen Varun gearing up to know about his character inside out, now it is Anushka who is seen learning the art of sewing and embroidering. Well, this love story is surely going to be a different one.

Last year, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of Sui Dhaaga had released a video in which Varun and Anushka were seen saying, “Jo bana lauh se, lahu se, aag se, desh ke liye bana, desh se bana. Satya ka tha aagrah, nayi thi kalpana. Aatma nirbharta ke charkhe se kiya paradheenta ka khatma. Naam tha Mohandas, par kehte hain jise Mahatma. Saade kapde pe iraade bune, aisa diya hume sui dhaaga. Asli made in India baapu ko Sui Dhaaga ka salaam. Aur har us karigar ko salam jiske dum se hai, Made In India.” Saluting Bapu’s simplicity and Swadesi Movement in the video, Varun and Anushka reveal why Indian manufactured goods are the best.

Hey thank you for ❤️ and the hate 😂 on Twitter. #8millionvaruniacs have stood with me from the beginning this year is very special with #October and #SuiDhaaga coming up. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 28, 2018

Varun has already wrapped up his first film of the year, October, which is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor, who has collaborated with the Pink director for the first time, took to Twitter and celebrated 8 million followers. “Hey thank you for ❤️ and the hate 😂 on Twitter. #8millionvaruniacs have stood with me from the beginning this year is very special with #October and #SuiDhaaga coming up,” Varun tweeted.

Sui Dhaaga is written and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) director Sharat Katariya.

