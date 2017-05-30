Anushka Sharma tweets for Clean India campaign

Anusha Sharma, the face of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, is urging the public to build a healthy and clean nation. Anusha Sharma, the face of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, is urging the public to build a healthy and clean nation.

Actress Anusha Sharma, the face of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, is urging the public to build a healthy and clean nation. It is an initiative undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to share her views on the campaign. She said that she is “honoured to be part of Swachh Bharat campaign. Please adopt healthy sanitation practices and construct toilets to ensure safety for women.”

The Twitter handle of the campaign retweeted her tweet, and also shared her picture along with the poster and captioned the tweet: “We are going live soon. #DarwazaBand is a step towards progression. Construct a toilet and ensure the #SafetyOfWomen. @AnushkaSharma”

See Anushka Sharma’s latest tweets here:

Honoured to be a part of @swachhbharat campaign. Please adopt healthy sanitation practices & construct toilets to ensure #SafetyForWomen 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NESTbTfXAv — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 30, 2017

We are going live soon. #DarwazaBand is a step towards progression. Construct a toilet and ensure the #SafetyOfWomen. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/imflxbKp8O — Swachh Bharat (@swachhbharat) May 30, 2017

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan started out as a campaign to clean the roads of India, which would lead to the infrastructural development of the country. Among the objectives of Swachh Bharat campaign is to eliminate open defecation through the construction of individual, cluster and community toilets.

Yesterday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had also taken to Twitter to urge his followers to spread awareness about the necessity to be a clean nation. He tweeted, “India has vowed to end #OpenDefecation. Spread the message of #cleanliness through #DarwazaBand & support @SwachhBharat .. I DO !!”

Anushka Sharma will be seen starring in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is a romantic comedy and is slated to release on 11th of August. She will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt, which is slated to release on December 22.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor, and he will also be seen with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan.

