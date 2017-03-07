Anushka Sharma turns Kapil Sharma into a monkey. See pics

Anushka Sharma promoted Phillauri at The Kapil Sharma Show. Anushka Sharma promoted Phillauri at The Kapil Sharma Show.

Anushka Sharma visited The Kapil Sharma Show’s sets to promote her upcoming film, Phillauri. But even during promotions, she could not let go of her new found obsession, Snapchat. The actor posted quite a few hilarious stories but nothing surpasses the one in which both Anushka and Kapil were used a monkey filter. Being the funny man that he is, Kapil said that he is travelling reverse in time. “I turned into a human after being born as a Monkey. She (Anushka) has turned me into a Monkey again,” he snapchatted.

In fact, the shutterbugs caught the actor clicking some selfies on the set. Well, Snapchat is addictive. And we know you all agree with it. Anushka also performed on the recently released number from the film, Naughty Billo. For the first time in front of a live audience and on a national channel, the actor also showcased her rapping skills. To those who are unaware, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor said that she did not want to lend her voice to the number initially but now that she has done it once, she is addicted.

In the making video of Naughty Billo, the actor said, “I was so unsure of rapping for the film. I wanted them to take someone else who can do it but they wanted me only. But later I enjoyed it so much that I wanted to do more of it.” Anushka has been choosing some conventional and unconventional methods of promoting her film. She began the promotions by engaging the audience through Whatsapp chat and video calls, and later, she started off social campaign saying #ShashiWasThere through which she released some very funny pictures.

At The Kapil Sharma Show, Anushka was alone, which makes us wonder why Suraj Sharma, the Life of Pi actor and Diljit Dosanjh did not attend the show. Well, we are too eager to meet friendly ghost Shashi at the theatres. The film, which has been produced by Anushka, is scheduled for March 24 release.

