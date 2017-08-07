Anushka Sharma turns a cover girl, and you cannot miss her ‘Bawse Lady’ look. See photo

The Jab Harry Met Sejal star Anushka Sharma’s style quotient on this recently unveiled cover is surely a visual treat. The Jab Harry Met Sejal star Anushka Sharma’s style quotient on this recently unveiled cover is surely a visual treat.

Anushka Sharma fans have received a gift from their star and will certainly go crazy with this one. The busy actor has turned a cover girl for ELLE India magazine’s latest issue and the look she is carrying is simply stunning. Anushka just got her film Jab Harry Met Sejal released, along side Shah Rukh Khan. Though the film opened at the box office with mixed reviews, the actor is all dressed to slay.

Anushka Sharma’s style quotient on this recently unveiled cover is surely a visual treat. Though this is not the first time she is being seen as a face of any magazine cover but this one is certainly a different avatar of hers, all together.

In the magazine cover, Anushka is slaying the boss look for their August 2017 issue. While she shared the same with caption, Elle 2017, the magazine too shared the cover on its Instagram page and the caption says more than this picture. “On our #August cover: Bawse lady @anushkasharma is completely in control. Plus, our Elle Active special will make you fitter, stronger and faster than ever before. You cannot miss this one! 📸 : @tibiclenci 👗 : @rahulvijay1988 👨🏼‍🎨 : #Subbu 💇🏻 : @yiannitsapatori,” reads the caption.

In the issue, Anushka has shared the story of her origin. We know that she is not just an actor but a producer too so what she shared in the issue is what we need to wait to read about. Her initial years in Bollywood saw her play the bubbly girl in films, but in a recent interview to PTI, actor Anushka Sharma says she has now progressed in her career and moved beyond the “extrovert kind of roles”.

See Anushka Sharma’s ‘Bawse Lady’ look here:

The 29-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, says she realised after a while that she could no longer identify with such characters. “I remember there was a time in my life when I did a lot of these extrovert kind of roles. But there was this phase when I got really… Maybe because I was changing as a person, I realised I could not relate to these things anymore,” Anushka told PTI in an interview.

The actor says this change confused people around her, who felt she had suddenly become a different person.There is no doubt that the actor has emerged as one of the top female stars in Bollywood within a short span of time.

