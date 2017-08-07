Anushka Sharma to produce a film starring Shah Rukh Khan?

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan would appear sharing the screen space in Aanand L Rai’s next. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan would appear sharing the screen space in Aanand L Rai’s next.

It seems Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s inevitable chemistry is going to keep us entertained for a long time as the Phillauri actor is aiming at producing a film with Shah Rukh Khan as a lead.

A DNA report in an interview with Anushka said that there have been times when she and her brother Karneesh Sharma have thought about Shah Rukh while reading through a script.

“There are times my brother and I discuss if we should go to Shah Rukh with a role. I would be comfortable approaching him with any film. I know he won’t say no. He has done Dear Zindagi where the focus was mostly on Alia Bhatt. I haven’t watched the film but I know what he’s done is remarkable. I wish more actors do this. I also want Shah Rukh to do at least one film like this every year.” In fact, the report claims that Shah Rukh too has given a nod to her thought and said, “You can offer me anything, I’ll do it.”

While nothing about the project has been revealed as of yet, we are keen to know if the audience will get to see this commercially hit on-screen couple in a not-so commercial concept films.

Meanwhile, on the production front, after entertaining us with film Phillauri, Anushka is all set to surprise us with her next, Pari.

Anushka had earlier said, “At Clean Slate Films, we focus on a good, engaging story above all else. With new talent, we get to work on newer ideas and innovative concepts. Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in Prosit’s vision as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.”

The actor appeared in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which released on August 4. The film has been receiving some negative reviews from the audiences as well as the critics but people are all praise for Anushka and Shah Rukh’s camaraderie.

