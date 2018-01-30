Anushka Sharma is unrecognisable in her saree-clad photo. Is this her look for Sui Dhaaga?

After grabbing eyeballs for her destination wedding in Italy with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is back in the news for her work. The actor-producer, after announcing the release date of her home production Pari, has already started working on her next Sui Dhaaga, a film that promotes the message of ‘Make in India’. On Monday, Anushka shared a picture of herself where she was seen practicing the art of sewing and embroidering and now we see a saree-clad picture of her where she is almost unrecognisable.
A photo of Anushka Sharma presumably from the sets of Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga is doing the rounds on social media. In the first look, you might skip noticing the actor as she goes de-glam for her character. Though it is not the first time that we have seen Anushka in her minimalist avatar (she played a girl next door in her Bollywood debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi), it still gets difficult to recognise the actor in her latest click. Well, it is the second time that Anushka has surprised us with her look in a film in the recent times. Her first look posters of Pari too were not something one could easily forget.
कतरन से बुनी कहानी
पैबंद लगा के है सुनानी
– सुई धागा@SuiDhaagaFilm | @yrf | #SuiDhaaga | @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/9YTCmiNMX8
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 29, 2018
Talking about the project, Anushka earlier said, “I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. SUI DHAAGA is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and the team of Sharat Katariya and Maneesh Sharma.”
Sui Dhaaga, a Yash Raj Film production, would see Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma sharing screen space for the first time. The film is helmed and written by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya. Based on a social initiative and inspired from Make in India initiative, the movie is slated for an October release.
