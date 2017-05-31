Latest News

Anushka Sharma slays it with sass. See pics

Anushka Sharma flaunts her bold and beautiful avatar on the cover of this magazine, and she has her A-game on. She will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and also in Anand L Rai's project, which also stars SRK in the lead role.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2017 4:47 pm
anushka sharma, grazia magazine cover anushka sharma, anushka sharma magazine covers, anushka sharma magazine cover photos, Anushka Sharma’s attitude and looks have both made it to the cover of a magazine.

Related News

Anushka Sharma was last seen in her successful production venture Phillauri and entertained the masses as Shashi, the ghost. Now, she is working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project. In the middle of all this, she is also making appearances at engagements and premieres with her rumoured boyfriend Virat Kohli. Now, she has graced the covers of Grazia magazine and the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor doesn’t just look stunning, but chic as well.

Cool, breezy and completely uninhabited is how Anushka looks. Before the cover was revealed, there were these sneak peek videos in which the Phillauri actor beautifully showed her sassy side. We have seen her sassy side on the couch with Karan Johar, and even many a time in live interviews. So this stylish cover, which Anushka shared on her official Twitter page and captioned, “Owning it all with @graziaindia 😎” says it all.

Also read | Anushka Sharma tweets for Clean India campaign

Other than Imtiaz’s project, Anushka has also been signed to work in Anand L. Rai’s upcoming film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. This will be the fourth film in which we will see Anushka and SRK sharing screenscape after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Imitiaz’s untitled film. Other than this, Anushka is also busy with her production company Clean Slate Film’s next venture titled Pari. She will be seen playing the lead role opposite Parambrata Chatterjee in the film, which will be directed by debutante Prosit Roy. The film was to take off in June, however, further details are kept under wrap for now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 31: Latest News