Anushka Sharma slays it with sass. See pics

Anushka Sharma’s attitude and looks have both made it to the cover of a magazine. Anushka Sharma’s attitude and looks have both made it to the cover of a magazine.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in her successful production venture Phillauri and entertained the masses as Shashi, the ghost. Now, she is working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project. In the middle of all this, she is also making appearances at engagements and premieres with her rumoured boyfriend Virat Kohli. Now, she has graced the covers of Grazia magazine and the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor doesn’t just look stunning, but chic as well.

Cool, breezy and completely uninhabited is how Anushka looks. Before the cover was revealed, there were these sneak peek videos in which the Phillauri actor beautifully showed her sassy side. We have seen her sassy side on the couch with Karan Johar, and even many a time in live interviews. So this stylish cover, which Anushka shared on her official Twitter page and captioned, “Owning it all with @graziaindia 😎” says it all.

Some of you got it right, some of you didn’t. Here’s another teaser. Can you guess who our June cover girl is now? pic.twitter.com/heK5ljRh2p — Grazia India (@GraziaIndia) May 31, 2017

It’s almost time to reveal our June cover. Can you guess who our cover girl is? pic.twitter.com/e2xmQ0FTTa — Grazia India (@GraziaIndia) May 30, 2017

Also read | Anushka Sharma tweets for Clean India campaign

Other than Imtiaz’s project, Anushka has also been signed to work in Anand L. Rai’s upcoming film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. This will be the fourth film in which we will see Anushka and SRK sharing screenscape after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Imitiaz’s untitled film. Other than this, Anushka is also busy with her production company Clean Slate Film’s next venture titled Pari. She will be seen playing the lead role opposite Parambrata Chatterjee in the film, which will be directed by debutante Prosit Roy. The film was to take off in June, however, further details are kept under wrap for now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd