Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi completes nine years. Here’s why she is still Taani Partner for us

Anushka Sharma had a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. It was a role cut-out for her, something that continues to make newcomers jealous. Just a day after Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli, her debut film turned 9. In short, Anushka also completes nine years in Bollywood. No wonder, her first co-star SRK referred to RNBDJ while sending her wedding wishes.

Shah Rukh tweeted soon after ‘Virushka’ broke the biggest news of the year to their fans. He wrote, “Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health.”

Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017

Anushka, who is almost a decade old in films, looks not an ounce different from what she was 10 years ago when Bollywood accidentally came calling for her. She continues to be as charming, honest and flamboyant. When YRF introduced her, all we knew was she was a 20-year-old girl from Bangalore with a modelling background who walked the ramp for designer Wendell Rodricks. But how she made her way into the biggest production house of Bollywood is an absolute success story.

Taking a throwback at Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, I don’t remember anyone had doubts about Anushka playing Taani Sahni. From the makers to the audience, everyone had a conviction. Blame it on her freshness or being absolutely natural, Anushka won hearts from the very go. Donning a completely traditional avatar, that of a Punjabi kudi clad in phulkaris and patialas, Anushka dreams of winning a dance competition while also being a sincere housewife who had to marry a middle-aged man to fulfill her dying father’s desire. With the film’s box office success, Anushka silenced anyone who thought whether or not she can pull off such a role. She emoted as much as she made everyone dance too. From the film’s popular songs like “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” to “Dance Pe Chance”, Anushka showed variations and how!

Anushka might have later been a part of some of the biggest hits of recent times like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but the Taani in her has stayed. In several of her interviews, we still see that innocent spark. Just like Taani, Anushka is as strong-headed and sure about what she does, as she is vulnerable to things like love. No wonder, she did not mind getting married at 29, when she is at the peak of her career.

Unlike others who might claim of preferring a private wedding ceremony, but end up becoming the centre of media frenzy, Anushka indeed taught everyone what a “private affair” actually means. If you and me were cribbing over Virushka keeping us hanging about ‘will-they-won’t-they’, the moment the newlyweds officially broke the news themselves, they melted every heart.

Anushka prefers not to be a part of the race. Even if her films like Bombay Velvet and Jab Harry Met Sejal fail, she delivers something extraordinary to shun all her haters. When other Bollywood celebs plan a New Year vacation and flood their social media handles with every little update from their getaways, Anushka plants trees and goes to pray with her beau in the hills of Uttrakhand. She even took time off, from the production work of Pari and before her next film Sui Dhaaga went on floors, for her nuptial. She will be back on the sets at the start of 2018. She has loads to deliver after all.

Anushka plays her own game and we are watching. Just like Taani was loved, so is this extraordinary actor. She doesn’t even mind flaunting her chooda after the wedding. She has set enough goals for everyone, her contemporaries included!

