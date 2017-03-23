Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri dragged to court, petitioner gets fined

A bunch of producers filed a petition at the Bombay High Court stating that Phillauri has been copied from their film. A bunch of producers filed a petition at the Bombay High Court stating that Phillauri has been copied from their film.

Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri is just a day away from its release and the makers of a Gujarati film, Mangal Fera, took it to the court alleging the film is a copy. But the Bombay High Court turned the tables on them by imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh for wasting the time of the court. As per a report by India Today, Gayatri Cine Production’s representatives Gayatri and Dashrath Rathod had filed the petition on Saturday, requesting the court to serve the notice to Fox Star Studios, Phillauri actor and producer Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh along with their company Clean Slate Filmsfor allegedly copying the script of their film.

They also mentioned film’s writer Anvita Dutt Guptan in the petition.

The report carries a quote from Advocate Nagesh Mishra, who was representing the petitioners, “Justice GS Patel said that we cannot move the court when the film is so close to releasing. He did not just dismiss the case but also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh for wasting the time of the court.”

Mangal Fera was first made in Gujarati and then in Bhojpuri and Bengali. The plot of the film, according to the petitioners, revolves around a woman who is manglik, but in Phillauri, the plot revolves around a young man (Suraj Sharma) who meets a friendly spirit (Anushka Sharma) after he reluctantly marries a tree to ward off any threat to his love life.

The petitioners had first sent a legal notice to Phillauri’s makers, who replied that the film is based on the tradition of women getting married to a tree. However, not satisfied with the reply, the Mangal Fera makers decided to challenge the Phillauri makers under copyright infringement act.

With the case getting dismissed and a hefty fine imposed on petitioner, the Mangal Fera makers are mulling appealing in a higher court. Apart from Anushka Sharma, Phillauri also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, and Mehreen Pirzada.

