Pari teaser: Anushka Sharma’s bruised and battered character will give you chills

In the new teaser of Pari, Anushka Sharma thrills as the supernatural character. In the new teaser of Pari, Anushka Sharma thrills as the supernatural character.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie Pari’s new teaser, or as the makers would like to call it, ‘a screamer’, just hit the internet. And the 30-second video is every bit as intriguing as you would imagine a horror-thriller to be.

The teaser opens with a shot of the actor looking dreamily ahead as a television blares in the background. The camera lingers over her handcuffed wrists, bruises and cuts over her legs, which, by the way, are also chained. Later, towards the end of the video, we see the nails of the actor’s feet growing at an alarming rate. So far, so good.

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production with her company, Clean Slate Films. Sharma stars in the film along with actors Rajat Kapoor and Parambrata Chatterjee.

The first look of the film was released on Twitter by the actor last year. The first teaser, which was 19 seconds long, showed the actor’s face being slowly splattered with blood. The movie has reportedly been shot in Kolkata and Mumbai. Pari is being described as a supernatural horror. In fact, the title of the film itself claims, ‘Pari, not a fairy tale’. The movie will release on March 2. The movie has been directed by Prosit Roy.

Anushka will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where she will co-star along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor recently released the first look of the Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaga. The actor was also recently spotted in a de-glam avatar on the sets of a movie. However, it has not been confirmed yet if her aforementioned look is for Sui Dhaga or not.

