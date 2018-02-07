Pari teaser: Anushka Sharma will leave you petrified, watch video

The teaser for Anushka Sharma’s Pari is out. The teaser for Anushka Sharma’s Pari is out.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie Pari’s new teaser just hit the internet and the one-minute long clip is every bit horrifying. While we had already seen Anushka in the bruised and battered form before in the previously released screamer and posters, the new teaser gives viewers a full-blown view into Anushka’s unsettling avatar.

By what we could gather from the teaser, looks like Anushka’s character is both the victim and the vessel of the lurking supernatural presence in the film. Needless to say, Anushka aces both the acts. And while Anushka’s horrifying antics grab your attention from the get-go, we advise you to specially hold your breath for the last 30 seconds. She will practically leave you with gooseflesh with her bloody battered face and demonic laugh in the end.

With the growing interest of Indian audiences in Hollywood horror flicks like The Conjuring, IT and Annabelle, it is about time that Bollywood gives cinephiles its very own supernatural thriller. Anushka’s Pari is out to do just that. Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production with her company Clean Slate Films. Sharma stars in the film along with actors Rajat Kapoor and Parambrata Chatterjee.

The first look of the film was released on Twitter by the actor last year. The first teaser, which was 19 seconds long, showed the actor’s face being slowly splattered with blood. The movie has reportedly been shot in Kolkata and Mumbai. Pari is being described as a supernatural horror. In fact, the title of the film itself claims, ‘Pari, not a fairy tale’.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari will release on March 2.

