Anushka Sharma’s Pari avoids clash with Aiyaary, release postponed to March 2

After a fairytale wedding with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli in December, Anushka Sharma is coming to haunt us in our dreams in a never-seen-before avatar this Holi. We are talking about Anushka’s upcoming film Pari. Releasing a brief yet chilling teaser of the film, Anushka Sharma wrote on Twitter, “Sweet dreams guys…” The teaser also reveals the new release date for Pari which is March 2.

The posters of Pari which were released last year had already created a lot of buzz among movie goers. Anushka’s haunting stare and scarred face was not something one could easily forget. Now in an extended version of the same, the teaser shows Anushka become a bloody and lacerated version of herself. The stoic expression also continues, but with gory red eyes this time. The tagline of the film reads, “Pari, not a fairytale.” If the 18 seconds clip has made us so excited to see Anushka in this new avatar, we wonder what will happen when the trailer is released.

Talking about Pari’s release date, the film was earlier scheduled to release on February 9 and clash with Aiyaary which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. However, now with the new release date, Pari could clash with Sushant Singh Raput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive. Since its announcement, details about Drive have been tightly kept under wraps and except for the release date, not much has been revealed by the makers.

With no big-ticket films lined up for March, the shift of the release date could indeed be a smart move on the part of the makers. Pari is being bankrolled by Anushka’s home production Clean Slate Films and it is the third film to be produced by them. The previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Anushka, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for the Aanand L Rai movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

