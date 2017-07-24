Anushka Sharma on working in Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali’s understanding of man-woman relationship is unparalleled

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romance between a woman, Sejal (Anuska Sharma) in search of her engagement ring, and a tourist guide Harry, (Shah Rukh Khan). Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romance between a woman, Sejal (Anuska Sharma) in search of her engagement ring, and a tourist guide Harry, (Shah Rukh Khan).

The subtleties and intricacies in a romantic relationship find themselves forming stand-out moments in an Imtiaz Ali film, and the director’s this ability to tap the real essence of love is what makes his stories special, if one asks actor Anushka Sharma.

Fulfilling her long-time dream of working with the filmmaker, who is touted as the best contemporary romantic film director, in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka says that she has been an ardent fan of Imtiaz’s love stories for they present what other on-screen romances fail to show, the basic yet the deepest exchanges in a relationship.

“For me, what makes Imtiaz so special and his love stories and characters so memorable is that when you watch his films, there are moments, certain scenes panning out and you realise that this happens in real life, that in love these things happen. But we don’t see it being shown in films. Something which is very relevant, which happens in a relationship and we don’t see it on screen and we see it in Imtiaz’s films.”

According to Anushka, the beauty of Imtiaz’s storytelling lies in the fact that he understands a man-woman relationship really well. “The intricate manner in which he understands love, a man-woman relationship is unparalleled, his understanding of it. You can relate to it when you watch the films and that’s why you feel for his stories from the heart, at least I do. That’s what makes him special,” she says.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romance between a woman, in search of her engagement ring, and a tourist guide (Shah Rukh Khan), who has lost touch with his roots. The tagline of the film is a quote by late Persian poet Rumi that says, ‘What you seek, is seeking you.’ A fan of Rumi, Anushka says that she is a believer of this philosophy and feels that whatever happens to a person is a reflection of who he or she is.

“I believe in it a lot. I had read in my childhood, ‘When the student is ready, the teacher appears.’ So, this is an extension of that. It was said by Rumi. I am a huge fan of Rumi. The way I was introduced to him was through Imtiaz’s films. Then I started reading upon him because I have a lot of interest in philosophy. Whatever you want and think about, you get that. It gets reflected. That’s the beauty of Imtiaz’s films. His movies are based on one philosophy and that’s also what life is. That’s why you connect to them more and that’s why I have been an ardent fan of his movies,” the actor says.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4.

