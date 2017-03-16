EXCLUSIVE Anushka Sharma on Phillauri, Shah Rukh Khan and Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar

Anushka Sharma tells us why Phillauri and NH10 are close to her heart! Anushka Sharma tells us why Phillauri and NH10 are close to her heart!

Anushka Sharma may weigh her words, Shashi says it as it is. Anushka Sharma is Bollywood’s go-getter, Shashi is a ghost who has been places. Actually, scratch that for #ShashiIsEverywhere. But one thing we will say for Anushka and the ghost she is essaying in her next film, Phillauri, they are both sports. As the actor goes on a promotional campaign for Phillauri that is taxing, to say the least, we caught hold of her and alter ego Shashi and the result was hilarious. We must say that Shashi has to be the most well-behaved ghost in the history of cinema. Anushka is full of life, she calls her diet food ‘pigeon food’ and you might not know this but she is a fabulous singer and proved it when she rapped for Naughty Billo in the film. And the sport that she is, Anushka rapped again for us when we requested her.

And then, we asked her how Shashi would solve the Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar war of words. Shashi aka Anushka decided to follow Switzerland’s example and stay out of it. “Shashi would stay out of it, away from Kangana and Karan.” And when Shashi is everywhere — from Oscars to Jai and Veeru’s bike — why is she not on a cricket pitch? “Why Shashi is not seen on a cricket ground is because the sport simply doesn’t interest her!” was Anushka’s smart answer.

Moving away from Virat Kohli and closer to Bollywood, Anushka said her favourite co-star is Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka said that SRK matches her philosophically and because the superstar can talk on any subject because he is so well read, and that’s not the quality she has found in many of her other co-stars.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview

You’re not scared of experimenting! After a bloody NH10, why a comic-tragedy Phillauri? Wasn’t it a risk?

Phillauri is not at all a tragedy, it is very uplifting! I think doing a bad film is risky. If we believe that the content of the film is good and that is relatable then that is the thing to go after. Nobody can say why a film works or doesn’t, so one must follow their conviction. Our content is clean, and the story is key.

So many movies, which one is closest to your heart?

I really can’t pick anyone. But NH10 and Phillauri because I produced them, so I am deeply involved. Both these films have given me a lot of satisfaction as a creative person.

Which one is your personal best #ShashiWasHere pic and whose idea was it?

The original idea came from The Clean Slate team, they were putting Shashi in historical events. Doing it on social media was Fox’s idea. Basically, it is the most fun collaboration. And I would write the captions because it was funny. It is so quirky because as a ghost I can do anything as there is no relevance of time and space. My favourite would be Shashi at Oscars!

Have you ever had a ghostly experience?

I think everyone has had a supernatural experience for sure, but talking about it to you right now, on camera, will make me sound looney!

What is your biggest fear as an actor-producer? And how do you juggle between these two responsibilities?

People not being interested in watching me in a movie would be my biggest fear as an actor. And as a producer, it would be losing the sense of uniqueness and becoming common in your thought process. I have learned that as a producer you are so involved in your film since the inception, it helps you as an actor. So when I am shooting, I take a back seat from the being a producer. I have really enjoyed both the responsibilities. I work better with more responsibilities, and it works in my favour.

Does Bollywood give women, and especially, outsiders their due?

It is definitely a male-dominated space but the positive is that in the past few years films headed by women have done good business. At the end of the day, Bollywood is all about business. As these films will do better and better, things will change automatically, and there will be a shift. There is more transparency now.

