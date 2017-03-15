Anushka Sharma on Padmavati row: Damaging any set is unacceptable

Anushka Sharma shared her views on the Padmavati row while promoting her upcoming film Phillauri. Anushka Sharma shared her views on the Padmavati row while promoting her upcoming film Phillauri.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma today condemned the attack on the Kohlapur sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama Padmavati. On Tuesday night, the film’s sets, erected at Kohlapur’s Masai plateau, were vandalised and set on fire.

According to reports, none of the film’s cast and crew were present on the sets at the time of the incident but there were some animals, and it has been learnt that a horse was badly injured.

This is the second such incident for the film’s crew within two months. In January this year, some members of the Rajput group, Karni Sena, assaulted Bhansali in Jaipur for allegedly presenting “distorted facts” in Padmavati. The set was also damaged.

When asked for her opinion on the incident, Anushka, during a press conference to promote Phillauri, said, “Damaging any set is unacceptable. No sensible person regardless of the fact that he or she is a part of the film industry (would find it right). Damaging anyone’s property is unacceptable.”

The reason behind the protest has not been known yet. The Bhansali Production issued a statement which read, “Filed a complaint against miscreants who vandalized our costume & jewelry and set it on fire Padmavati. No loss of life, no one seriously hurt on vandalized shoot of Padmavati.”

The film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is being shot in Mumbai as well. While the reports suggest that Bhansali is safe and has rushed to the sets, the shooting has been stopped till further notice. In Padmavati, Deepika plays the titular character while Shahid plays her husband Raja Rattan Singh. Ranveer essays the character of Alauddin Khilji.

