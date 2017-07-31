Anushka Sharma on Bollywood films’ dismal performance this year: We can’t cut corners and take audience for granted

Anushka Sharma is awaiting the release of her second film this year, Jab Harry Met Sejal Anushka Sharma is awaiting the release of her second film this year, Jab Harry Met Sejal

Barring a handful of films like Hindi Medium, Raees, Jolly LLB and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which performed decently at the box-office, the year, so far, has been largely dry for Bollywood as far as commercial success is concerned. Big films have crashed (Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos being the prominent examples), and independent films like Trapped, Death in the Gunj and the much recent Lipstick Under My Burkha, which garnered critical acclaim unsurprisingly did not set the box-office ringing.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, whose own production Phillauri failed to do enough business she would have ideally wanted, was asked in a recent interview about this poor show of Hindi films at the box-office. The actor, who is awaiting the release of her second film this year – Jab Harry Met Sejal, said that the failure of Bollywood biggies is a good sign for the industry as it will force it to better the content and not “cut corners” when it comes to selling stories to audiences.

“It’s a great thing because as an industry we need to realise that we can’t take audience for granted and that the content is the king. Films are only going to work on the basis of what your story is and how well you made them. It’s not going to be because of any other reason that we mostly associate our films with, that we take our audience for granted, we cut corners. It is a good thing. Lows are very important in everyone’s lives to teach you better and to make you stronger,” Anushka said in a group interview.

The actor, in particular, mentioned Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium and Sridevi-led MOM, adding that she was happy to see audience accepting such content-driven movies which is a proof that the viewers cannot be lured into watching something by the means of “huge stars and good songs.”

“I think this will help the industry, people to review things and re-look at something. It feels good to see a film like Hindi Medium and even MOM, to an extent, getting that kind of acceptance. It shows us that people cannot be taken for granted and they are looking for something new and they are looking for a good story and if they get a good story they will watch it no matter what. They won’t just watch it because it has a huge star in it or has good songs. This is not happening and it is a good thing,” she said.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will arrive in theatres on August 4. It also stars Shah Rukh Khan and has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.

