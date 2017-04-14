Anushka Sharma is not just on Virat Kohli’s side, she is now also a part of his Instagram profile pic

Virat Kohli has never shied away from expressing his love for Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli has never shied away from expressing his love for Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are very much in love. Both have been dating each other for quite some time. Though they haven’t yet accepted their relationship in public, their love is quite visible on social media. And it’s Virat Kohli who doesn’t want to keep this open secret, a ‘secret’ anymore. Virat has updated his DP (display picture) on Instagram with an adorable picture. So what’s special? Well, it has Anushka Sharma too! The Phillauri actor is posing with the cricketer in the click. The two are seated side by side, in a relaxed mood. We should also tell you that this picture was taken at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s marriage, which Virat and Anushka attended hand-in-hand. Both not only enjoyed at that party but also burnt the dance floor. Needless to say, all the pics and videos from that party went viral.

See Virat Kohli’s updated Instagram DP here:

Virat has never shied away from expressing his love for Anushka. In fact, the cricketer was the first one to make their relationship formal when he shared a lovely picture on Valentine’s day. Virat wrote, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me.” The dashing cricketer also shared a special women’s day message for Anushka when he wrote, “Happy women’s day to every woman out there, but especially to the two strongest women in my life. My mum for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday.”

Also Read: Anushka Sharma gives red roses to injured Virat Kohli in Bangalore. Watch adorable video

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma also visited Virat in Bangalore. Virat was not able to play an IPL match due to his shoulder injury. We saw Anushka meeting her alleged boyfriend and cheering him up. Now, once again, Virat has surprised all of his fans by updating his DP. We wonder what Anushka Sharma has to say about this?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd