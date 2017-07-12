Anushka Sharma is in New York for IIFA 2017, and giving her company is rumoured beau Virat Kohli. See photos

Anushka Sharma was seen on the streets of New York with rumoured beau Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma was seen on the streets of New York with rumoured beau Virat Kohli.

We know that IIFA 2017 is round the corner and is bring held in New York over the coming weekend. While we are keeping you posted with all the updates about the big awards night and also of the stars leaving from Mumbai and arriving in NYC, how can we miss on what Anushka Sharma is up to in the city. While her Instagram showcase some empty streets of Now York, a few pictures on the fan pages told us that this Jab Harry Met Sejal star met someone ‘special’ there. Yes, before the star-studded event unfolds, Anushka was seen on the streets of New York with rumoured beau Virat Kohli.

We love whenever we see Anushka and Virat together. This Bollywood-meets-cricket couple hits headlines everytime they are snapped together during vacations. This time again the two seem to be out spending some quality time, far from the arch lights. But they could not really escape the shutterbugs. In the pictures shared by a few fan clubs, we see Anusha Sharma and Virat Kohli probably out for shopping.

IIFA 2017 will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 14-15, and July 16 will witness a closing party of Bollywood’s biggest event. As we spot Anusha and Virat together, we wish to see them walking down the Green Carpet of the IIFA 2017, hand in hand too, just like Anushka accompanies him at the stadiums.

It seems that at present the New York City is buzzing with celebs. Anushka shared two pictures from the city a couple of days back. One with the caption, “The sun sets someplace and rises for a new day at another … have a great day/night y’all .. #NewYork #Sunset #JetLagged,” and another with, “There is light always at the end of the long road …”

See photos of Anusha Sharma and Virat Kohli as they were spotted in New York:

Earlier we also saw Sagarika Ghatge chilling with fiancé cricketer Zaheer Khan in New York.

See latest posts of Anushka Sharma:

See a few more photos of Anushka and Virat:

Anusha Sharma and Virat Kohli simply look prefect together, and we long to see them together more and more.

