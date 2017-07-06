Anushka Sharma introduces YRF’s new talent Anya Singh, reflects on her Bollywood career as an ‘outsider’. See photos, videos

Anushka Sharma introduced the new YRF girl Anya Singh, who is also a total outsider in the industry. Anushka Sharma introduced the new YRF girl Anya Singh, who is also a total outsider in the industry.

Anushka Sharma has been ruling our hearts ever since we first saw her paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. But do we really know how the actor got her first break in the film industry? Last evening, this leggy beauty introduced Anya Singh, the new YRF girl. While doing so, Anushka got nostalgic and spoke about her journey as an actor. She said, “I am here to introduce to you a brand new actor. This is quite a special feeling for me, because through this I got to reflect upon my own career in cinemas so far, as an outsider in the film industry. When I got my first film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan, to be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), and directed by Aditya Chopra, I didn’t realise what a big deal it was at that time.”

Anushka must have had one of the dreamiest start to her Bollywood career, but she confessed that she had no clue who Aditya Chopra was. On this, she said, “Frankly I didn’t even know who Aditya Chopra was, or how it felt, and what did it mean to be his heroine. That’s how clueless I was!”

While Anushka introduced Anya, who is also a total outsider in the industry, Ranbir Kapoor introduced his cousin Aadar Jain. Both these young actors will be seen together in a YRF movie to be directed by Habib Faisal. There were debates of nepotism because Ranbir launched a kin, but just as Anushka introduced Anya, the balancing act was done. However, Anushka said how not being from the industry really helped her become what she is today.

She said, “Because I didn’t have a legacy to live up to, or any sense of familiarity to how cinema works whatsoever, I feel like it gave me determination and confidence that has definitely helped me to be here and enabled my journey so far.”

See a few pictures and vidoes of Anya Singh and Anushka Sharma:

#AnyaSingh – I gave up everything & came to Mumbai just to pursue my dream. FILMS. @anyasinghoff pic.twitter.com/LjWOPEhHMV — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 5, 2017

We all know how confident Anushka is on and off screen, but she reminisced the day SRK launched her as the new YRF girl ten years back. She said, “Nobody can forget that day, it was my biggest day, I was nervous, scared. I knew Shah Rukh was going to introduce me, so I was quite comfortable. I automatically get comfortable in his presence, I had done a film with him. However, nobody can ever prepare you for this day, you never know what all you’ll be asked… But it was so nice to be with Shah Rukh, he was so wonderful with me.”

Anya being a newcomer is already making the right buzz. She came out of nowhere and reportedly had already landed a three-film deal with YRF, and that’s a big thing for any debutant in the industry. Here’s looking forward to the making of a brand new Anushka Sharma in Anya Singh.

