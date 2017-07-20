Anushka Sharma is home-bound after shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic, to resume promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal

Anushka Sharma is flying form New York to Mumbai. Anushka Sharma is flying form New York to Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma, who was busy shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic in New York, is all set to return to Mumbai for the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, “All set to fly back to the hood … Mumbai and back to #JabHarryMetSejal promotions.”

Anushka had flown off to New York last week. But unlike other celebrities, she wasn’t there for the IIFA Awards but was rather spotted hanging out with rumoured beau Virat Kohli. While Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in the film, Anushka’s role has still not been revealed. However, reports suggest she is playing a journalist while Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor is also said to play one of Sanjay Dutt’s love interests. The movie is already generating buzz for it being based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, but with such a star cast, we are sure it is going to wow its fans even further.

Anushka had started shooting for the film earlier this week. She even shared an adorable click with co-actor Sonam Kapoor from the sets and captioned it as “Gorgeous 💜😘 @sonamkapoor.” And we totally agree. Anushka also shared a candid picture of her getting ready for the shoot and it read, “Makeup drill !! Last 2 days of shoot left for Dutt Biopic in NewYork then back to Mumbai for #JabHarryMetSejal 😊”

The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s look for the biopic was accidentally leaked online where he looked like a splitting image of Sanjay Dutt and fans have been impatiently waiting for the movie since. Anushka’s next release is going to be the Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd