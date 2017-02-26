Anushka Sharma has a clear, stylish message on feminism. See pic

This is not the first time when Anushka Sharma has voiced her opinions about women and the equality they deserve in any field. This is not the first time when Anushka Sharma has voiced her opinions about women and the equality they deserve in any field.

Anushka Sharma has a different way of endorsing feminism and the stylish message is a welcome sight. The actor’s latest cover on Vogue magazine suggests her no-nonsense views on the same. While a lot of Bollywood actors shy away from associating themselves with the word ‘feminism,’ Anushka is happy wearing the message on her sleeves, quite literally. The actor is wearing a white tee with a caption – “We should all be feminists.” Anushka’s latest image will appear on March issue of the magazine wherein she talks about her life and her upcoming movie – Phillauri.

It’s not unusual to see actors fumbling around the word ‘feminism’ when they are asked to voice their opinions. Shah Rukh Khan during Dear Zindagi promotions was trolled on social media after he said – “I don’t want to sound pro-feminist and say that these girls have made a beautiful film yaar, but they really have.”. Often comments like these show actors’ ignorance about a modern concept like feminism. However, kudos to Anushka to bring out the importance of the matter in such a stylish way.

This is not the first time when Anushka has voiced her opinions about women and the equality they deserve in any field. During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Anushka had said, “People tell me you are like an ‘activist.’ So I say, I am an activist? Why am I an activist? They say because you are saying these kinds of things. That makes you an activist. I think people don’t like women with guts in the industry.”

The actor spoke about why she will not attend a Bollywood party. “Just no. By now people have accepted that I’m an anti-social and not stand-offish. This is not just the case with industry friends, I’ve always been this way,” Anushka was quoted in the Vogue interview.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd