Anushka Sharma gets notice from BMC for installing junction box in building, celeb insists all’s legal

A neighbor of Anushka Sharma has filed a complaint against the actor. A neighbor of Anushka Sharma has filed a complaint against the actor.

A complaint has been filed against Anushka Sharma with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportaion (BMC) for installing an illegal electric junction box in her building. Anushka owns three flats on the 20th floor of Badrinath Tower in Versova, Mumbai, and the complaint has been registered by a neighbour, ex-secretary of the building, who alleges that the actor has installed an electric junction box on the floor passageway. The neighbor, whose name is Sunil Batra, has also alleged that the actress has made other illegal changes in the building too.

In a report by Mumbai Mirror, Sunil has shown the publication a letter written by the K Ward assistant engineer (Building and Factory, BMC) to prove his point. The letter read, “To the owners/occupiers of flat Nos 2001 and 2002, the installation of the electric junction box in the common passage area of society is highly objectionable. You are directed to remove the box otherwise necessary action will be initiated as per the MMC Act.” The letter was issued on April 6.

Also read | Growing as a human being is as important as growing in my career, says Phillauri actor Anushka Sharma

However, Anushka’s spokesperson has told the daily that every allegation being made by the complainant are totally baseless. “The actress owns three flats on the 20th floor, and all permissions since 2013 are in place. Anushka and her family are law abiding and responsible citizens and wouldn’t do anything to inconvenience or harm anyone,” the spokesperson said. In fact, a resident of the building claims that Batra is trying to take advantage of Anushka’s popularity.

The person added that Batra was taken from his position as the secretary of the building following a consensus among several residents, including Anushka’s father and that is the reason why he wants to come under limelight by making the fake news.

“He wants to take his personal vendetta into the public domain by throwing around a celebrity’s name, such as Anushka’s, as she is a public figure,” the resident said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd