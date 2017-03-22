Phillauri: Anushka Sharma film mints Rs 12 crore pre-release

Phillauri marks second film of Anushka Sharma as producer. Phillauri marks second film of Anushka Sharma as producer.

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming release Phillauri has already started minting money way before its release. The makers of the film have recovered Rs 12 crore by selling off their satellite and music rights and are happy hat it has turned out to be a profitable venture. The makers credit this to “controlled costs and recovery” of the movie, which has been made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, including marketing and distribution, read a statement from Fox Star Studios.

“The film’s cost was absolutely correct and with us recovering Rs 12 crore already from satellite and music before the release of the film, Phillauri is a profitable venture. We are now eager to see the reaction of audiences and we are hopeful that they will embrace the film. It’s a special film for us after back to back successes with Jolly LLB 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, we are excited to be releasing Phillauri – a high concept film with a big heart. We were bowled over with the concept of the film and immediately decided to back it,” said Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios.

This also establishes Anushka Sharma as a producer. In an interview to Film Companion, Anushka said she was inspired to become a producer after doing Bombay Velvet, She said she was impressed by the synergy of the crew where every member was contributing effectively, in their little capacity, towards the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that this film might mark hattrick of Fox Star Studios with back-to-back hit films with Jolly LLB 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He wrote, “2017 has begun on a buoyant note for Fox Star India. #JollyLLB2 and #BadrinathKiDulhania emerge success. #Phillauri could be a hat trick. Phillauri controlled budget has helped recover substantial costs. Budget: ₹ 21 cr [incl P&A]. 12 cr already recovered from Satellite+Music.”

Phillauri is a story of a friendly ghost, Shashi, played by Anushka. Along with portraying the role of the ghost, the actor is also involved in the film as a producer. Phillauri marks the second film of Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Films, she made debut with NH10. The film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, is directed by debutant Anshai Lal. Set in Phillaur, Punjab, the film is a family entertainer, releasing on March 24.

