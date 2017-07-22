Anushka Sharma: Felt I should be doing films after watching Kareena Kapoor’s Geet from Jab We Met

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are working together for the first time in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are working together for the first time in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka Sharma says it was the fun-filled character of ‘Geet’ played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Imtiaz Ali helmed “Jab We Met” that attracted her to the world of movies. The actress said that Jab Harry Met Sejal was the first movie to be offered to her by Imtiaz and she liked the idea so much that she accepted it immediately. “I have been waiting to work with Imtiaz for the longest time. I remember watching ‘Jab We Met’ in Bikaner with my parents and I felt this is an amazing film. Looking at the character of ‘Geet’ (essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan) I felt I should be doing films. I enjoyed collaborating with him for this film,” she told reporters here at the trailer launch of Jab Harry Met Sejal. For the first time, Anushka is playing a Gujarati girl in the movie. The actress said she prepared a lot to get the diction right.

"I learned the Gujarati diction from my coach Dimple. We used to write down the words in the way it is pronounced and once you are familiar with those words it was easier to talk in that accent and style," she said.

The film marks the third collaboration between Anushka and superstar Shah Rukh Khan after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. When asked about her first meeting with Shah Rukh, Anushka said the best thing the superstar did to her was to make her comfortable. “I knew him as Shah Rukh, the superstar, and I was going to do a romantic film with him. When I met him on the sets he congratulated me, he was chilled out, he made me feel comfortable. He was not intimidating,” the actress recalled. ”

Later I realised that he was such a big support system for me in my first film, he made things easy for me as a newcomer without making it obvious. It was really nice of him,” she added. The 29-year-old actress said she treats newcomers in the similar way SRK treated her.

