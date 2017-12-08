Amid speculation of a wedding in Italy, Anushka Sharma and family leave Mumbai

Anushka Sharma’s family, hounded by the paparazzi, quickly made their way to the entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Anushka Sharma’s family, hounded by the paparazzi, quickly made their way to the entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

On Wednesday, the internet exploded with reports of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s impending wedding. While there is no official confirmation from the couple, reports suggest that the wedding is all set to be held this weekend in Italy. And fanning the speculation further are photos of Anushka Sharma and her family at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night.

Anushka Sharma, father Ajay Kumar Sharma, mother Ashima Sharma and elder brother Karnesh Sharma were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The family, hounded by the paparazzi, quickly made their way to the entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s frequent public appearances and easy camaraderie have given rise to wedding rumorus in the last two years. While Virat has been pretty vocal about his admiration and love for Anushka, the latter has remained tight lipped about the relationship.

In a recent talk show, Virat credited Anushka for making him more sensible and patient in life. The cricketer shared, “I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me, you know I had no sense before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest.”

Just last year, around the same time when the two spent their New Year in Uttarakhand, news of their engagement began doing the rounds. But Virat refuted all reports over a tweet. And it definitely is deja-vu.

