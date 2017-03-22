Anushka Sharma faced this one difficulty with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri shooting. What was it?

Phillauri has been produced by Anushka Sharma’s company Clean Slate Films. Phillauri has been produced by Anushka Sharma’s company Clean Slate Films.

Diljit Dosanjh is known to be an impromptu actor and for somebody like that, it can be really hard to understand why actors undergo workshops to get into the skin of their characters. In conversation with Film Companion, Anushka Sharma spoke about how difficult it was to do the readings as Diljit was not at all open to workshops. She said, “We called the acting coach few days before we started shooting, especially for Diljit. The moment I walked in, my brother was extremely tensed and told me to handle it. So, the first time someone tells you, you start thinking if people are judging your acting skills. In fact, at times it can also be ego, insecurity. In Diljit’s case, he knew it is not going to work for him so he did not wanted to be part of it.”

Anushka said to comfort him, she spoke about her experience of doing all these readings and workshops before the shoot. However, Diljit simply said, “I will do it on the sets.” However, the actor-producer has no complaints from the actor as the Udta Punjab actor did a good job in every sequence.

On being asked if she ever experienced a moment when she would think, ‘why I became a producer’, Anushka replied, “Every day. For me, everyday I used to wake up with all postivity and eventually I will be like, why I just couldn’t lead the life as other actresses.” The Sultan actor also shared that through the film, for her the most different part was to strike a balance between being a producer and an actor.

Watch Anushka Sharma’s interview:

Anushka was with Suraj Sharma, the Life of Pi fame actor, who is making his debut in Bollywood with Phillauri. Talking about the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood films, Suraj said that while Hollywood is very specific and subtle in terms of expressing emotions, Bollywood is too loud and tiring at the same time. However, he said, he enjoyed working with Anushka and team, and that he has learnt a lot about Bollywood during this film’s shoot.

