Friendzoned on Valentine’s Day? Find out which Bollywood ‘friend’ you resemble

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Kal Ho Na Ho: Films that defined types of friendzone. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Kal Ho Na Ho: Films that defined types of friendzone.

Friendzoned is a status, which might not change for years. You are a 4am friend to someone, a much-needed stress buster, survivor of all the drama they throw at you but never their romantic partners. It sucks, we completely understand but while you crib about it, especially on Valentine’s Day, here are some films that Bollywood has made to make you realise that being friendzoned isn’t that bad after all.

Bollywood films have been promoting, since ages, that ‘pyar dosti hai.’ And over the years, it has helped you to stay positive until Karan Johar decided to move on from films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which did speak volumes about how it feels to be friendzoned in real life. Today, let us take you through the different kind of friendzones our Hindi films have introduced us to.

Possessive Friendzone

Deepika Padukone in Cocktail: You love them too much to see them spending time with someone else. Especially when you think this ‘someone’ is hotter than you. Your lover is attracted to her but you’ll do anything to keep him/her away from this (sorry to say) but vamp of your life.

Emotional friendzone

Ranbir Kapoor from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: You love them too much to not think of their good, ignoring your own needs and wants. You want your love to be yours but she is happier with someone else and your happiness relies on your love’s smile and peace.

Yes, you do get miffed that she/he doesn’t understand how true are your feelings are for her but you never let your a moment of anger ruin your friendship.

Shy Friendzone

Saif Ali Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho: Now this kind are difficult to deal with. They aren’t expressive and mostly want us to read between the lines. They will say, “Jaa Simran Jaa”, but never really mean it. And unfortunately, there is no Shah Rukh Khan to save his life being miserable.

Confused friendzoned

Genelia D’souza in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: At times you yourself make things complicated for your beloved. At a moment you express too much and in another go quiet, you never want to hurt him/her but then end up doing that anyway. They test you by being friendly with someone else and you don’t get jealous but if they ditch you, hell hath no fury like you. You are too confused, dude!

Meanwhile, wish you a very happy Valentine’s Day and we hope by next year, you are not friendzoned.

