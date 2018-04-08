Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Anushka Sharma to be honoured as a path-breaking producer

Anushka Sharma impressed the audience with her contribution to Bollywood as producer. Anushka Sharma impressed the audience with her contribution to Bollywood as producer.

With NH10, Phillauri and Pari, Anushka Sharma has surely marked herself as an actor who believes in balancing between acting and the responsibility to promote good and path-breaking content on-screen. While she has been doing out and out commercial cinema, the 29-year-old actor has also been choosing out-of-the-box content to produce under her production house, Clean Slate Films, which marked its debut with NH10 in 2015.

Now recognising the effort in promoting content-driven or experimental cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation has decided to honour her contribution.

The actor would be receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 2018 for her efforts in backing clutter-breaking content which has become genre-defining success stories.

Through their production house, the actor along with her brother Karnesh have also empowered young talent by giving them big-ticket breaks in the industry as directors, musicians, composers, technicians, etc by backing and believing in raw talent. Their first three productions– NH 10, Phillauri and Pari showed their maturity in dabbling with three different genres – thriller, romance and horror with a distinct and differential content pitch for audiences.

In fact, the recent outing Pari, which received mixed reactions from critics, is all set to get a Tamil remake.

“Pari became a success because of its script and the willingness of a superstar to take a huge risk to back content that was aimed at redefining the horror genre in India. Everyone has taken notice of this gutsy decision. Pari will soon have a Tamil remake. Quality horror stories work in this market and the producers here have loved Pari. The offer on the table is a big one too and only adds to the revenue of Pari. An announcement is expected to happen as soon as the deal is locked. It is a huge success for Anushka,” a source confirmed.

The film also got a Russian release, becoming the first ever female-led film from India to open in the country.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd