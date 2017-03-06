Anushka Sharma could not sleep last night and this is what she was busy doing. See pics

Post walk at Mijwan 2017, Anushka Sharma de-stresses with Snapchat. Post walk at Mijwan 2017, Anushka Sharma de-stresses with Snapchat.

Anushka Sharma is having sleepless nights. No, she is not stressed or maybe? But this is how she is getting rid of it, by snapchatting. The actor has made her debut on Snapchat and just like you all, even she is addicted. She has tried almost all filters that were available and kept talking about how she is unable to sleep. She even said, “Nobody is watching me, I literally have zero followers,” not realising that soon enough millions of people would start following her on Snapchat. It is only much later that she realised that she is not yet ready for the app.

The actor is busy with her upcoming film, Phillauri. But despite being caught up with promotions, she took out time for Shabana Azmi’s The Mijwan Fashion event, which is held annually to raise money for the development of craftswomen under the actor’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. She was seen walking the ramp with Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, the actors who have worked together in two films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, are getting back together for Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project.

Meanwhile, Anushka is also proving out to be one of the smartest producers in the industry. Beyond trailer and songs, the actor has been attracting eyeballs with the social campaign #ShashiWasThere. The film, which is based on the love story of a ghost called Shashi, is scheduled for March 24 release. It also stars Punjab sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who made his debut with Udta Punjab.

