Anushka Sharma cheers up Virat Kohli after RCB poor show in IPL 2017, posts pic wearing VK’s cap

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went on a lunch date in Bengaluru. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went on a lunch date in Bengaluru.

Being by each other’s side in good as well as bad times is what Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been doing since they have reportedly started dating each other. Be it their birthdays or be it a crucial point in their careers, the couple makes sure to stand besides each other. ‘Virushka’, as their fans lovingly address them, was once again spotted together in Bengaluru on Monday. Probably this was the time when Anushka took off to the city to be with her alleged beau and make him feel better after his team failed to fare well in the tenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and could not qualify for the playoffs.

Also read | IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend RCB’s 10-year celebrations together, see pics

And guess what? The charm of Anushka’s dazzling smile did work for a stressed out Virat. The duo was clicked together at a restaurant in Bengaluru where they looked quite chilled out. What caught our attention in the pictures that have found their way on the internet was Virat’s cap that had his initials ‘VK’ embossed on it at a corner. What’s so special about it? Well, a few hours ago, as we scrolled through Anushka Sharma’s Instagram account, we saw her picture sporting the same cap. The picture that the Phillauri actor shared on her Instagram seems to be the one from her lunch date with the Indian skipper–Virat Kohli. A few days back, Anushka also joined Kohli in the ten-year celebrations of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

See pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at a Bengaluru restaurant

Anushka Sharma shared a picture wearing Virat Kohli’s cap on her Instagram account.

The couple which once shied away from making their relationship public has become vocal about it from past few months. Just to remind you, on Valentine’s Day, Kohli posted his picture with Anushka in a garden and later even changed his profile picture with one of the ‘strongest ladies’ of his life. On the other hand, Anushka visited Virat in Bengaluru when he was suffering from a shoulder injury during IPL 2017. Also, in a video that surfaced on the internet from the visit, the cricketer was seen holding a bouquet of red roses which his girlfriend might have gifted him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd