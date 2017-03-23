I have found a long-term goal for me: Anushka Sharma on being a producer

Anushka Sharma says she wants to continue making movies that push the envelope. Anushka Sharma says she wants to continue making movies that push the envelope.

Producing NH10 and Phillauri has been a creatively satisfying experience for Anushka Sharma and the actress says she wants to continue making movies that “push the envelope”.

“It’s a very exciting time for me. I think I have found a long-term goal for me. It is the most creatively satisfying experience to collaborate on a film from start to the end.

“The idea is to push the envelope. I want to push the boundaries of what we understand about movies. There are so many entertaining and interesting things that can be done in this format. The power of cinema is really huge,” Anushka told PTI in an interview.

The actress, who runs the production house Clean Slate Films with brother Karnesh, says they like to call themselves a start-up.

While NH10 was a hard-hitting drama, Phillauri, in which the actress will be seen in the role of a friendly spirit, Shashi, is a love story spanning generations. Anushka says she decided to produce the movie by newcomer Anshai Lal on the basis of its premise — an NRI, Mangalik boy, ending up with a ghost after he is forced to marry a tree just before his actual wedding.

“Existence of ghosts is a matter of belief but we have taken a leap of faith. We imagined a friendly one who is as scared of human beings as human beings are of her.

“Also, the premise of a boy marrying a tree and ending up with a ghost was interesting. We could tell a love story in this backdrop. We were able to create a beautiful cinematic moment,” says Anushka.

The 28-year-old actress says she could understand her character of Shashi as Lal’s writing was very good.

“With a character like this, you can’t attach too many elements to prop it up. When I understand a character, I can feel for it. And I understood where Shashi was coming from. I could understand her security as a person.”

The actress says she has not watched many ghost movies but believes the concept of a “bride ghost” is really popular.

“I didn’t watch that many ghost stories but the bride ghost has been a popular phenomenon. Our’s is a happier take on

it.”

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada, the film releases tomorrow.

