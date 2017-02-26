Anushka Sharma baffled with reports of Virat Kohli producing Phillauri: Director

Virat Kohli, 28, and Anushka Sharma, 28, have been reportedly dating since 2013 with a brief interruption in between. Virat Kohli, 28, and Anushka Sharma, 28, have been reportedly dating since 2013 with a brief interruption in between.

Director Anshai Lal says actress-producer Anushka Sharma isn’t upset but baffled with reports of her alleged boyfriend Virat Kohli producing Phillauri. There were some media reports claiming that Anushka’s alleged boyfriend Kohli had a big role to play in the film’s production. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress took to social media to shut down the rumours.

Talking about the incident Anshai says, “I don’t think she is upset. I think she is very baffled why these stories are coming out. She said what she had to say. We stand by her. It’s quite ridiculous and irresponsible for these stories to come out. Leave it at that,” he told PTI. Ask him if Virat came on sets, Anshai said, “She said what she wanted to. I refrain from talking about it.”

The NH10 actress had rubbished such stories as bogus. In a strongly-worded tweet, she had said, “By making such bogus claims and validating this rubbish by a so called ‘source,’ not only are you disrespecting me and the hard work I have put in over the years to be where I am, but also, all the people who have worked on this film.”

Virat, 28, and Anushka, 28, have been reportedly dating since 2013 with a brief interruption in between. The upcoming romantic comedy film “Phillauri” also starring Suraj Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh releases on March 24.

“When you don’t come from industry the negative is that you get lost and you take time to get used to it (film industry) but the positive is you have no preconceived notions and you can go anywhere,” Anushka told PTI. “I decided to be a producer at the age of 25 and everyone thought I was crazy. They thought when my acting career is going good why am I getting into production. As usually actresses become producers when they don’t have anything to do (in acting) which I felt was bizarre and stupid,” she added.