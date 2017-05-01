After Phillauri, Anushka Sharma announces her next project Pari with Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee

Anushka Sharma will be working with Parambrata Chatterjee for the first time in Pari. Anushka Sharma will be working with Parambrata Chatterjee for the first time in Pari.

On her birthday, Anushka Sharma announced her new project Pari which will be produced under the banners of Clean Slate Films (which is owned by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma) and KriArj Entertainment. The film will be directed by debutant Prosit Roy and will also feature Bengali star Parambarata Chatterjee. The film goes on floors this June.

While speaking about the film, Anushka Sharma said, “At Clean Slate Films, we focus on a good, engaging story above all else. With new talent, we get to work on newer ideas and innovative concepts. Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in Prosit’s vision as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.”

“I was impressed with the script and team of Pari, and loved the idea of working with Anushka Sharma. This film holds great promise and I look forward to its shoot soon,” said Parambrata Chatterjee who gained prominence in Bollywood industry after his role in Kahaani.

After films like Phillauri this year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan in 2016, Anushka has proved herself to be one of the leading ladies of Bollywood with an impressive box office record and tremendous acting prowess.

Also read: Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Karan Johar wanted Anushka Sharma dropped from her debut

After sharing the screen with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, she will be working with another regional star hailing from Bengal – Tollywood actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The actor shares a blood relation with iconic director Ritwik Ghatak. He has delivered several popular films like Hemlock Society, Kadambari, Zulfiqar to name a few.

KriArj Entertainment too is known for delivering hit projects. They made their debut with Akshay Kumar starrer film Rustom and have also collaborated with the superstar for other projects like Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd