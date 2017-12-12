Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding was every bit the dreamy affair and these pics are proof

Anushka Sharma starts her happily ever after with Virat Kohlil. Anushka Sharma starts her happily ever after with Virat Kohlil.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the much sought-after couple, surely prove that a couple is made in heaven. The two got married in a private ceremony in Italy yesterday and Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and fans have been showering love and blessings on the newlyweds.

The wedding ceremonies were nothing less than a scene straight out of a Yash Raj Film but the only difference was the fact that though the ceremonies were grand, it was quite a private moment with only friends and families in attendance. However, does that make the fun any less? Hell no! The two shared their first wedding pictures on Twitter and the internet went crazy about it. Anushka looked gorgeous as the perfect Sabyasachi bride and Virat took away hearts with his dapper attire. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals.

Every picture from their wedding will put a smile on your face as after all a love story is finally beginning to see a happily ever after. We bet you just cannot miss the bond and romance between the two. Here’s a glimpse of their wedding:

Anushka took to Twitter and wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

