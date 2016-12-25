Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to celebrate Christmas and New Year together. And we have proof, see pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seems to ring in the New Year at a dreamy destination. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seems to ring in the New Year at a dreamy destination.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, we just love to see you two together. It seems the Bollywood-meets-cricket couple wants to ring in the New Year at a dreamy destination. Anushka Sharma and her beau Virat were spotted together at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. As per our source, “Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were headed to Ananda Resort in Narendra Nagar.”

The duo has made their relationship public and time and again, we have spotted them at several events like Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding, Manish Malhotra bash and much more. And now the duo seems to be celebrating Christmas and the New Year together.

Anushka was seen wearing a long-sleeved cream coloured sweater with leather pants, while we saw Virat behind her. He looked handsome in a white T-shirt, black jeans, and jacket.

It seems Virat and Anushka are all set to have a happy and romantic year end together, and their choice of destination is dreamy too. Anushka and Virat are keeping the gossip mills busy like no other couple right now. It is difficult to remember when was the last time we saw such a high profile Bollywood-meets-cricket romance.

It has been a great year for Anushka. She tasted back-to-back success with her two releases Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Anushka Sharma had earlier said that she is in a happy space and wants to consolidate it by choosing roles that have “gravitas”.

Coming back to the very much in love couple, we like to remind all of the time when the duo was spotted hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash. They looked at ease with each other and remained inseparable at the party.

We not only saw Anushka-Virat at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s Goa wedding but at the reception held post the ceremony, they also hit the dance floor. And we have videos as proof of the same. Watch them here:

Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing here

Well, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, here is wishing that we will see more of you two together in the coming year.

