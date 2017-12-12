Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s post wedding plans, here are the details

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have their post-wedding plans chalked out. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have their post-wedding plans chalked out.

Not just their wedding but Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have planned the itinerary for the coming weeks. Just like any other “normal couple”, the two have planned to balance work and love. The newlyweds will head to South Africa and spend some quality time together. Anushka has planned to spend New Year with Virat post which she would join work and start shooting for Sui Dhaaga, her next YRF project with Varun Dhawan.

“The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February,” read a statement from YRF.

“Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches. Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.,” it continued.

Anushka and Virat got married at a private ceremony in Italy. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as the couple wished their nuptial to be a very private affair.

The actor and the cricketer announced their wedding on Twitter with a beautiful picture and along with it they thanked their well-wishers for always supporting them in their journey so far. In a joint statement, the two said, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

We wish the two a very happy married life.

