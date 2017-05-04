Virat Kohli has girlfriend Anushka Sharma with him as he celebrates 10 years of RCB, see pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked stylish. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked stylish.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli upped the glamour quotient of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) 10-year celebrations held in Bengaluru. Anushka accompanied her alleged boyfriend Virat to celebrate the 10 years of RCB. Virat and Anushka, far from their formal, and distant spottings at an airport, looked uber glamorous and quite royal.

Several pictures from the event have surfaced online and once again moniker Virushka is trending. Seated side by side, Virat and Anushka’s gestures hinted at their growing closeness. Are they taking their relationship to the next level? That’s one question their fans would like to ask the much-loved couple. Going by these viral pictures, one can see Anushka and Virat smiling for the shutterbugs. Both Anushka and Virat were spotted at the airport yesterday and it was speculated that the two were heading for vacations. Some media reports also suggested Virat was planning to celebrate Anushka’s birthday and the two were looking forward to spending some quality time.

Both Anushka and Virat were looking smart. While Virat was dressed in a black T-shirt, Anushka raised the hotness quotient in a blue halter neck dress.

This is not the first time Anushka and Virat were seen attending formal events. Anushka has earlier accompanied Virat during Indian Cricket Team’s tour in Australia. The two also attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding this year. A few weeks ago, Virat once again expressed his love for Anushka when he updated his Instagram DP with Anushka.

Virat had earlier said about Anushka on Valentine’s Day, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me. @anushkasharma.”

