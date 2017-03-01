Anurag Kashyap: Social media being used to create polarisation

Anurag Kashyap says, “all that’s going wild on Twitter and Facebook is being used to create polarisation, so that the elections have a desired result by those in control.” Anurag Kashyap says, “all that’s going wild on Twitter and Facebook is being used to create polarisation, so that the elections have a desired result by those in control.”

In the wake of recent events in the country’s socio-political milieu, outspoken filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says social media platforms are being used to create polarisation in the nation. In his Facebook post, Kashyap wrote on Wednesday: “Isn’t it so obvious… Picking on a silent video from two years ago, the ‘Padmavati’ incident, the Ramjas incident, Tarek Fateh incident, all else that’s going wild on Twitter and Facebook is being used to create polarisation, so that the elections have a desired result by those in control.”

“Social media is being used to do that and we are all participating in it and perpetuating it. That’s why I have been away for sometime and have come back to put this thought out there so one thinks about it… They are also using our reactions and provoking us because it helps their cause… And we are giving it to them,” he added.

Kashyap’s comment has come especially after actor Randeep Hooda and cricketer Virender Sehwag drew flak for apparently mocking Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

Kaur, whose father was killed in the Kargil war, is in news for her online campaign against the ABVP, the students wing of the RSS. She had posted on Facebook a picture of herself holding a placard that said, “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me”, following last week’s violence in Ramjas College of Delhi University.

“Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him,” she added in another post.

Hooda and Sehwag seemed to mock her stance with their posts, leading to increased debate and discussion on the issue. Subsequently, hundreds of students on Tuesday protested in Delhi University against the ABVP.