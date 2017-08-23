Anurag Kashyap on his fight with censorship: Actually, my films have not been censored

Anurag Kashyap is directing Netflix India’s first regional production – Sacred Games. Anurag Kashyap is directing Netflix India’s first regional production – Sacred Games.

A couple of weeks back, the former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, stepped down from his chair. In an interview, Mr Nihalani was quoted as saying, “glad to bring happiness in Anurag Kashyap’s life.”

Recently, at the Netflix Sacred Games press conference in Mumbai when director Anurag Kashyap was asked about how responsible he feels to be working on a platform free from the shackles of censorship Kashyap said, “I think I have always been a very responsible filmmaker. The proof is that actually my films have not been censored, even though it was a long road to freedom my films really have never been censored. I have managed to fight my battles and come out with my film intact. Of course, there is a lot of responsibility and I think I am a very responsible filmmaker and I know what my freedom is, and I have always fought for my freedom.”

Saif Ali Khan who is leading the cast of the upcoming Netflix series, Sacred Games, also had a word on how he does not feel the need to be answerable to institutions to be artistic.

Saif said, “I don’t like the idea of too many constraints, you know. I think it is really nice that we have a platform (Netflix) where we can also reflect… This book (Sacred Games) is very layered, it reflects what India is like, what the city (Mumbai) is like; to be able to show that on screen without being answerable to five hundred institutions, and going and asking for permissions to just be artistic, is a great relief.”

Netflix India announced its first regional production – Sacred Games, an adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s acclaimed novel of the same name recently.

The project which will release early next year, is being produced by Phantom Films and helmed by two of its key stakeholders – Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The two filmmakers will unite their creative energies to come up with eight episodes of this show that will star Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

