Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz to open Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival

The Mumbai Film Festival has selected filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Mukkabaaz’ as its opening night film. The film is about a boxer from Uttar Pradesh who falls in love with a Brahmin girl. The opening ceremony will be held at the iconic Liberty cinema in Mumbai.

Anurag Kashyap was quite elated with this development. The ace filmmaker said that he was proud of such a huge moment of his career.

Anurag said, “When all of them at MAMI said that they would like to open the festival with my film, I first told them that I need to ask my producer, who is Anand L Rai. Because in India there is a thing, a mainstream film also competes with a lot of other things.”

“For me, it is a moment of pride. For me, it is a great thing. I was very happy as none of my films have been screened at MAMI. To present at MAMI, I missed the big Asian premiere, but that’s fine because this is the choice that I made.” he added.

The festival, being organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image in association with Star, is scheduled to be held from October 12-18.

This is one of the most awaited film festivals in the city of dreams. The upcoming 19th edition of the festival will showcase over 220 films from 49 countries in 51 languages.

In the competition section – India Gold, movies like ‘Ashwatthama’, ‘Juze’, ‘Machines’, ‘Ralang Road’, ‘Sexy Durga’, ‘Village Rockstars’ among others will be screened.

In the International Competition section films like ‘Apostasy’, ‘Bad Lucky Goat’, ‘I Am Not A Witch’, ‘More (Daha)’, ‘Most Beautiful Island’, ‘Quest’, ‘Oh Lucy!’ among others will be played.

In the Out of Competition section, India Story, titles like ‘Ask The Sexpert’ by director Vaishali Sinha, “A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings’, ‘Bhasmasur’, ‘NIMMO’ among others will be screened.

The World Cinema section will screen movies like ‘Loveless’, ‘Nothingwood, ‘November’, among others. John Madden, director of Oscar winning ‘Shakespeare in Love’, will head the international jury which includes actor-filmmaker Konkona Sensharma, Hong Kong-American actor Celina Jade, cinematographer Alexis Zabe and Argentine film director Santiago Mitre.

The much awaited MAMI event, ‘Movie Mela’ which features panel discussions, film reunion among other things will this time be held on October 7, days before the official opening of the festival.

