Shooting for Manmarziyan to start in February: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is prepping up for release of Mukkabaaz. Anurag Kashyap is prepping up for release of Mukkabaaz.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is gearing up for the release of Mukkabaaz says the filming of his most awaited project Manmarziyan will start in February.

Kashyap, who is helming the Anand L. Rai produced “Manmarziyan”, said: “Now we are busy with the promotion and release of Mukkabaaz. From January 13, we will start focusing on Manmarziyan.”

The director of films like Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly, shared the news at the film’s press conference on Friday.

Dismissing rumours that Abhishek Bachchan is part of Manmarziyan, Kashyap said: “There are a lot of rumours about it.

“Some 5,000 actors name have cropped up. We will make official announcement after January 13.”

Talking about his wishes involving the cast, the winner of France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, added: “There are many things that goes through our mind and heart but often things don’t happen as per our wish.

“I also thought that Bombay Velvet will be successful,” he said.

“Mukkabaaz” releasing on January 12 comes with the tagline ‘Bahut Hua Samman’, Kashyap said: “People in our country are offended very easily. It is a behavioural flaw in our country.

“I think we can’t grow because of it. A father always decides what his kid will be or what he will do when he grows up. And out of respect, the kid has to do it, without a question, killing his/her own dreams… That’s what the tagline is about.”

Mukkabaaz presented by Phantom Films and Colour Yellow Films stars, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App