Anurag Kashyap says he doesn’t think of where Bollywood is going

Anurag Kashyap, the Raman Raghav 2.0 director says he is not bothered by where Bollywood is heading up until good films are being made.

“I don’t think of such things. As long as I get to make my films and people are making good films, I am happy. I don’t know where Bollywood is going or Hollywood or for that matter where the world is going,” Anurag Kashyap told IANS.

His last directorial was Raman Raghav 2.0. The film was inspired by Raman Raghav, also known as Psycho Raman, a serial killer who terrorised the streets of Mumbai in the mid-1960s. Kashyap had previously said that he was not trying to glorify criminals through the film, adding it was merely “inspired” from Raman Raghav and not based on him.

Kashyap is said to have collaborated with Anand L. Rai for a Malayalam film directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Nivin Pauly. Geetu Mohandas, the director shared in a Facebook post that Anurag has helped with writing the dialogues on Januray 9.



Kashyap wrote back to him saying, “Geetu Mohan Das’s awesome awesome script is going on floors soon and proud to say it’s my Malayalam debut .. yay”.

Kashyap being a fan of off-beat movies, has d‏irected movies like Dev-D, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Shahid, Masaan and Queen.