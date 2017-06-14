Anurag Kashyap is in love with 23-year-old Shubhra Shetty and these photos are a proof

Anurag Kashyap was spotted holidaying with Shubhra Shetty and his daughter Aaliya last year in New York. Anurag Kashyap was spotted holidaying with Shubhra Shetty and his daughter Aaliya last year in New York.

As unconventional as Anurag Kashyap’s films are, so is his love life. Anurag is a man who prefers to break stereotypes, be it with Dev.D, No Smoking, Gangs of Wasseypur or Raman Raghav 2.0. But his movies might be dark, his real life is much more colourful. And of course there is no dearth of love around him. Till recently, Anurag was rumoured to be dating a girl named Shubhra Shetty. Now looking at his Instagram posts, it has only been confirmed that both of them are in deep love.

Anurag, who was earlier married to Aarti Bajaj, ended his six year long wedlock in 2009. That’s when he began dating actor Kalki Koechlin and the two tied the knot in 2011. Anurag also introduced Kalki in Bollywood with his critically acclaimed Dev.D. However, they divorced after four years of marriage. Last year, Shubhra began hogging limelight around the filmmaker’s life, bringing his love life back in news.

Shubhra Shetty, who is said to be in a live-in relationship with Anurag, is all over his social media feeds. The 23-year-old girl has also grabbed eyeballs due to her age difference with the 44-year-old director. Check out some of the pictures shared by Anurag Kashyap with Shubhra Shetty on his Instagram page.

Last year, some pictures surfaced that showed these two holidaying in New York, with Anurag’s 16-year-old daughter Aaliya joining in too. Shubhra’s friend Gillian Bolt had also shared a snap that had the two kissing on the NYC streets, which was later deleted. Gillian had captioned the photo as “My little lovebirds”.

Shubhra had also accompanied Anurag to Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta’s wedding. Anurag and Madhu are co-owners of Phantom films. There pictures from the marriage also did rounds. Here are some of the clicks.

Though Anurag and Shubhra have not yet formally announced their relationship. But guess we don’t need a confirmation. And for those who are claiming that Shubhra is just few years older Anurag’s daughter Aaliya, well, as they say age is just a number when it is about love.

