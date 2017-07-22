Anurag Kashyap and Ranveer Singh are excited about the movie, Gurgaon. Watch video

Gurgaon, directed by Shanker Raman, is expected to release in August. Gurgaon, directed by Shanker Raman, is expected to release in August.

The teaser of the noir thriller titled Gurgaon released, and both Ranveer Singh and Anurag Kashyap cannot stop themselves from talking about the film. The film directed by Shanker Raman stars Akshay Oberoi, Ragini Khanna and Pankaj Tripathi is lead roles and the plot looks intense and dark, which is expected of any noir thriller. Ranveer Singh, took to his official Twitter account and tweeted, “Ouf! Nothin like a solid thriller! Shanker Sir FTW! Lookin like da bomb! Can’t wait http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oUl9NfYlS8 … #GurgaonTheFilm @gurgaonthefilm.”

Anurag shared the teaser on his Twitter page and wrote, “Here is the teaser of Shanker Raman’s amazing film “GURGAON” #gurgaonthefilm @jarpictures @gurgaonthefilm.”

The teaser starts with Akshay Oberoi pulling an unconscious Ragini into the washroom and spraying her with water. She slaps him, tries to get away, but doesn’t. It looks like a kidnap gone wrong, and the man who is being blackmailed is Pankaj Tripathi. But, who kidnaps his daughter? The daughter who happens to be his lucky charm is apparent from the poster that was released.

As events unfold, Pankaj Tripathi is forced to face the deeds of his past. The teaser provides an insight as to the kind of film this is going to be.

The film is centered on sibling hatred, that of a kid born into a family feeling sidelined for an adopted child. The roots of the heinous things that happen in the film, is this single emotion. However, there is a dominoes effect – nothing goes according to plan and chaos ensues.

