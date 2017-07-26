Anurag Basu on Jagga Jasoos failure: Rejection paves path for my next, promise won’t disappoint you

Anurag Basu breaks silence on the failure of Jagga Jasoos. Anurag Basu breaks silence on the failure of Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos tanked at the box office. The Anurag Basu film was panned by critics and audience alike. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor blamed Anurag for the failure of the film, and for spoiling Ranbir’s debut as a producer. But till now, Anurag maintained silence on the entire issue. Now, the director has opened up on his film being a flop. On Twitter, the director wrote, “Sorry I ws out of radar Thank U so much for ur love and appreciation for #JaggaJassos its like oxygen for Me Right now. Tight Hugs! And for those who disliked it, hugs for them too,cuz ur rejection paves path the way for my next and I promise I’ll try not to disappoint you.”

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor in an interview called Anurag unprofessional. In an interview to Mid-Day, the actor said, “Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam (composer) probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You (here, Basu) don’t take an opinion from anybody. Today’s filmmakers are doing this with everybody. They don’t show their films before release to take opinions and treat it as though they’re making a nuclear bomb. I didn’t hate or love the film. I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta [Kapoor] when she threw him out from her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on ‘Kites’ (2010). He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed.”

Sorry i ws out of radar Thank U so much for ur love and appreciation for #JaggaJassos its like oxygen for Me Right now.Tight Hugs! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 26, 2017

& for those who disliked it ,hugs for them too,cuz ur rejection paves the way for my next and I promise i’ll try not to disappoint you. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 26, 2017

Jagga Jasoos’ story revolved around the character of Ranbir who sets out on the journey to solve the mystery behind disappearance of his foster father. While fans were excited to see Ranbir and Katrina together, the story of Jagga Jasoos did not entertain them. The film earned around Rs 50 crore after almost two weeks of its release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd