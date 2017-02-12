Anupam Kher’s debut short film Kheer is his sweet Valentine’s Day gift to fans. See pics

Anupam Kher’s first short film is titled Kheer and is set to be released on February 13. Anupam Kher’s first short film is titled Kheer and is set to be released on February 13.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is a part of a short film titled Kheer, which is set to be released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The actor released the poster of the film on his Instagram account today. Kher, who is looking forward to his upcoming film Naam Shabana with Taapsee Pannu on the silver screen and has delivered several iconic movies in the past three decades, has never been a part of a short film. He is collaborating with Terribly Tiny Talkies, an offshoot of the popular Facebook page Terribly Tiny Tales for his first short.

Reports suggest that the film would be about 10 minutes long and is all set to be released on YouTube on February 13.

Directed by Surya Balakrishnan, the first look posters look refreshing. And the tale itself is different. At a time when grandsons bring home their girlfriends to introduce them to their families, Kheer deals with a grandfather, played by Anupam Kher who is in a sticky situation of having to deal with introducing his lady friend to his grand children.

Anupam Kher shared the poster with a caption, “My 1st Short Film.:) #AValentineDayShortFilm #Tomorrow #KheerIsAnIndianSweetDish #Love.” The poster was also shared on Facebook.

Check out the posters of Anupam Kher’s short film Kheer here:

Written by Sharanya Rajagopal and Surya Balakrishnan, the short also stars Natasha Rastogi and child actors Stuti Dixit and Abhimanyu Chawla.

After having watched the other shorts from the Terribly Tiny Talkies like Dry Day, Arre Baba and The Day After, we are excited to see Anupam Kher reinvent himself for a completely new genre of filmmaking.

