Anupam Kher wraps up London schedule for The Accidental Prime Minister

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wrapped up the London schedule for his upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam on Friday night shared on Instagram a video of himself walking in a park. He wrote, “Schedule wrap for ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. This place played a very important role for me to focus and internalise. Next schedule in India.”

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

Speaking about his role, Kher had earlier said, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”

Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra will be seen playing Priyanka Gandhi in the film. Aahana earlier told indianexpress.com, “Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we’ll start the shoot. That’s what the production house and the makers have been thinking. ”

“I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system,” she added.

The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

