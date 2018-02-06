FTII Chariman Anupam Kher: My Twitter account has been hacked

Anupam Kher claims his Twitter account has been hacked. Anupam Kher claims his Twitter account has been hacked.

Veteran actor and FTII Chairman Anupam Kher today said his Twitter account has been hacked. The 62-year-old actor, who is currently in Los Angeles, said he got to know about the breach from his friends in India and has alerted the microblogging site about the incident.

“My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am,” Kher told PTI over a text message. The Big Sick actor said he received a link from Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta in a direct message, a first-ever from him yesterday, which he clicked.

Dasgupta’s Twitter account is said to have been compromised by Turkish Pro-Pak hackers. “Got a DM yesterday from Mr Swapan Dasgupta’s account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to Twitter already,” Kher added.

A message reading ‘Caution: This account is temporarily restricted’ was being displayed when one visited the actor’s account. But looks like, his account has resumed functioning. Users can visit his account now and the spam tweets have been deleted.

