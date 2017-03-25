Anupam Kher to receive Kala Ratan Award

Anupam Kher will be honoured with the Kala Ratan Award by Vice President Hamid Ansari. Anupam Kher will be honoured with the Kala Ratan Award by Vice President Hamid Ansari.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be honoured with the Kala Ratan Award by Vice President Hamid Ansari. The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “I Joined #IndianTheatre, @OfficialPU in 1974. Happy & Proud to share, today I get #KalaRatanAward by Hon. Vice President of India. Jai Ho.”

Anupam Kher was honoured him the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.

The actor has worked mainly working in Hindi films and has also appeared in acclaimed international films like Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress Of Spices, Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution, and David O. Russell’s 2013 Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook.

He has also teamed with Harry Potter actor Jason Isaac and Dev Patel for another film Hotel Mumbai. Coming to his Bollywood projects, he will soon be seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana where superstar Akshay Kumar will have a cameo.

I Joined #IndianTheatre, @OfficialPU in 1974. Happy & Proud to share, today I get #KalaRatanAward by Hon. Vice President of India. Jai Ho.🙏 pic.twitter.com/TNijlyvr2r — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) March 25, 2017

In the month of February this year, in a list that included popular authors like J K Rowling who penned the famous Harry Potter series and Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, India has found it’s presence in names like Bollywood veterans Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt.

They are two of the three Indians who have been listed as one of the most influential authors by the website Richtopia. Anupam Kher was placed 12th for his book ‘The Best Thing About You Is You’ and thereby fell in the list of Top 20 influential authors in United Kingdoms.

