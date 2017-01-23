Anupam Kher’s The Big Sick cracks USD 12 million deal at Sundance

The Big Sick made its world premiere at the Premieres section of the festival. The Big Sick made its world premiere at the Premieres section of the festival.

Amazon Studios has nabbed the US rights to the film The Big Sick starring Anupam Kher, Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano, for USD 12 million. The Michael Showalter-directed romantic comedy is the first big one on the ground at 2017 Sundance film festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie made its world premiere at the Premieres section of the festival.

The story is based on the real-life romance of writer Emily V Gordon (The Carmichael Show) and Pakistan-born comedian Nanjiani, who wrote the script together. In addition to navigating their cultures’ clashing, the couple also endured a life-changing twist when Emily contracted a mysterious illness. Kher also expressed his excitement over the deal by tweeting, “And the Big and Better News for our film @TheBigSickMovie continues.”

Meanwhile, celebreties including Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, are deeply saddened by the Hirakhand Express tragedy, which claimed at least 36 lives and left 50 people injured when the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district. Expressing their condolences, the actors in the hindi film fraternity took to their Twitter accounts. Here is what the celebs had to say: Boman Irani: Condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured. Prayers. Hirakhand Express accident.

Anupam Kher wrote, “Deeply saddened by Hirakhand Express tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear one. Praying for the injured.”